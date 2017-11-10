Referee Ben Toner Removed From Blackpool Game as Oystons Put Club Up for Sale

November 10, 2017

League One side Blackpool have been put up for sale by the Oyston family off the backdrop of an order by a High Court Judge.

The Oyston's have been instructed to pay the sum of £31.2m to former director Valeri Belokon after they were accused of an "illegitimate stripping" of the club's cash.

"The Directors of Blackpool Football Club and Blackpool Football Club Properties are now in a position, following the conclusion of litigation, to market for sale Blackpool Football Club Limited and Blackpool Football Club Properties Limited," a club statement read on Friday.


The announcement came as a huge relief to the club's fans, many of whom swore to stay away from matches until the departure of the Oyston family.

Meanwhile, referee Ben Toner has been taken off the club's League One fixture against Portsmouth on Saturday for, apparently, the most hilarious of reasons.

Toner's name was being tossed around social media following the aforementioned verdict, with the phrase "illegitimate stripping" providing fans with an avenue for some racy wordplay.

An EFL spokesman said: “As a result of the increased attention surrounding this weekend’s League One fixture between Blackpool and Portsmouth, PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited] has determined it would be appropriate for a select group 1 referee to take charge of proceedings at Bloomfield Road."

