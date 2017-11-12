Barca Stalwart Javier Mascherano Turns Down Liverpool Interest in Favour of Return to Argentina

Argentine defensive midfielder Javier Mascherano has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou in recent seasons.

He moved to Barcelona after a three-year stint at Liverpool and his contract is set to end in 2019.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

Although Liverpool seem to bear interest in bringing back the player to fill in a void in the defence, the 33-year-old would rather return to Argentina and play for boyhood club River Plate, according to the Metro.

Although he does admire the Reds, Mascherano feels like he owes some time to his original club and has a good relationship with its president, but cannot guarantee a move.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

"I believe I need to give a chapter of my career to River Plate," he said. "My problem is this is not guaranteed and I could be a prisoner of my own words, if the move does not happen I may be accused of lying.

"But the truth is that this is what I have thought about, but I have a good relationship with the club’s president Rodolfo D’Onofrio and we speak regularly."





Mascherano admits that the moves he makes now is not singularly his own decision, but rather that of his family as he prioritises his children's situation.

"My future has nothing to do with money, I used to make my own decisions but now they’re done by my family, I cannot forget my kids and their situation."