England Youngsters Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook & Angus Gunn Called Up for Brazil Friendly

England have called up youngsters Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook & Angus Gunn ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Brazil, the FA have confirmed.

Manchester City goalkeeper Gunn was brought into Gareth Southgate's squad on Friday after Jack Butland broke a finger.

He has been joined by Liverpool forward Solanke and Bournemouth midfielder Cook, who were both key members of England’s 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup-winning squad.

The uncapped trio all featured for the England Under-21s on Friday, as Aidy Boothroyd's side beat Ukraine 2-0.





After his side's goalless draw against Germany at Wembley, Southgate admitted it would be a "no-brainer" to introduce more youngsters for the Brazil friendly.

"It would be a good experience for a couple of the under-21s to have a few days with the seniors and to be involved against Brazil would be a brilliant experience," he said.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Solanke top scored for the Under-20s during the summer's World Cup success, while Cook was captain of the team.

Gunn, who is on loan at Norwich and yet to play for City, has represented England at all age groups and will join West Ham keeper Joe Hart and Everton's Jordan Pickford in the squad.

"So proud to be called up to the full @england squad," the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter. "It’s the stuff dreams are made of and I would like to thank everybody who has helped me get this far!"

Solanke, meanwhile, said: "Feel incredibly blessed and honoured to get called up to the @England Senior Squad! Thanks for all the messages!"