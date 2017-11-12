Jurgen Klopp Turned Down Man Utd Approach Despite Outrageous 'Adult Version of Disneyland' Pitch

Liverpool's charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp was apparently offered the position of manager at Manchester United, but turned the Red Devils down, after chief Ed Woodward tried to lure the German to Old Trafford in 2014.

This big revelation has come from a new biography of the Liverpool boss, entitled 'Bring the Noise.' It was decided by the executive vice-chairman of Manchester United that David Moyes was not the man for the job and so Woodward met with Klopp in Germany who at the time was the manager of Dortmund, to discuss coming to the Theatre of Dreams.

Woodward told Klopp, Old Trafford was: "Like an adult version of Disneyland, a mythical place where the entertainment was world class and dreams came true". Klopp was seriously tempted by the prospect and met Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke to discuss his future.





"We first met in my kitchen," Watzke said. "It was an interesting talk. I think it made a difference because he said to me on the plane that we needed to talk again in the evening.





"I was due to have dinner with my daughter, who lived in Munich, so I could only see him at 10pm. He straightaway said: 'I can't deal with this pressure any more. I've turned them down'."

Klopp told friends he turned down United because he found Woodward's pitch "unsexy." Manchester City and Tottenham also showed interest in Klopp while he was at Borussia Dortmund before he eventually decided to take the Liverpool job in 2015.