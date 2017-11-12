Liverpool Star Oxlade-Chamberlain Accused of Misplaced Loyalty After Being Snapped in Arsenal Gear

With his first goal coming against West Ham, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool career looked to have finally taken off, after a long period of stalling. The English midfielder left the Arsenal outfit for Liverpool during the summer, a move that has succumbed to a lot of scrutiny since he joined.

The midfielder moved to Merseyside in the summer in a £40m deal after six years at the Emirates. He moved from Arsenal allegedly seeking a relieve from his out wide duties, yearning for a more central role. He has yet to find that role at Liverpool though, with the competition in the centre midfield quite fierce.

Image by Jeff Masterson

It appears that his Liverpool team have now shaken off the malaise of their stuttering form, and with his first goal behind him in a 4-1 win against West Ham last week, Oxlade-Chamberlain will now look to forget his Arsenal past and become a mainstay in the Liverpool side. That's if he avoids social media.





The Liverpool midfielder will be sure to face the wrath of Liverpool fans, after an image emerged online on Friday night of him sporting his old Arsenal gear, via the Metro.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The picture was posted by his partner, Perrie Edwards from Little Mix, on the singer's Instagram account, and its plain to see that Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn't fully let go of the past with his Arsenal shorts.

It is still unclear whether the photo was from the night it was posted (Friday), but with Oxlade-Chamberlain failing to be called up to the England squad, it could provide substantial cause to the truth.