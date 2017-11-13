Arsenal Among English Clubs on High Alert as La Liga Star Admits He 'Loves' the Premier League

A host of top English clubs have been put on high alert by Sevilla star Steven N'Zonzi, who has said that he still loves the Premier League, more than two years after leaving for La Liga.

The former Stoke and Blackburn star has become one of the best deep midfielders in Spain since his £7m move in 2015, and admitted that he isn't sure where his future lies - refusing to rule out a move back to the UK while admitting that he is enjoying his time in Andalusia.

Steven N'Zonzi has earned his first France call-up at the age of 28 having consistently impressed in La Liga. He rejected #DRCongo 7 times. pic.twitter.com/P3H9Rykmm3 — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) November 3, 2017

N'Zonzi's release clause sits at €40m after he signed a new contract with Liverpool's Champions League groupmates in January, a hefty sum, but one which the clubs rumoured to be interested in him - Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City - could expect to pay for a first-team player in the current market.

“I love the Premier League," N'Zonzi admitted after making his international debut for France. "I really like the Premier League, this is where I started at a good level. I had a great time there. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. I am fine at Sevilla, I feel good. I am used to it now. It is my third season so I am happy.”

Looking ahead to the possibility of a trip to the World Cup in the context of France's incredible midfield depth, he added:

“It is a good time (to make my debut). I feel good playing in Spain but there are a lot of players. There are a lot of quality players so I couldn’t complain not to be in the national team because in my position there are a lot of good players and competition.”