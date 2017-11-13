Eric Dier Feels There's Plenty for Loftus-Cheek to Work on After His Impressive Debut Versus Germany

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Eric Dier has urged people to not get carried away with the good form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek too soon, following the starlet's impressive outing in the 0-0 draw against Germany at Wembley last Friday.

The Crystal Palace man was among the youthful contingent Gareth Southgate called upon for international duty, with Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Swansea's Tammy Abraham also given the nod to join the senior Three Lions squad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Of the youthful trio, it was Loftus-Cheek who stood out from the crowd, putting in a man of the match performance and earning the plaudits from many of the supporters.

However, Tottenham star Eric Dier, who captained England against the reigning World Cup champions, believes it is far too soon to get excited over the performances of the young midfielder.

"Everyone’s known about Ruben’s potential for a long time," said Dier, as reported by The Guardian. "It’s great that he’s now playing regular football week in, week out at Crystal Palace. That can only allow him to fulfil his potential. Hopefully this [his England debut] is another step in his progression.

"There’s so much more to come from him, but there’s no point getting too carried away at this point. He’s a good boy and he still has a lot to work on, like all of us."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek's imposing presence worked well in a defensively oriented England side who worked hard to neutralise the threatening ability of the German attack. After such a positive performance against the world champions, it will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old fits into the England manager's plans for the coming year.

"He’s a big boy, he’s been the same since he was 12, I think!" said Dier, commenting on Loftus-Cheek's physicality. "He’s strong, he’s got great physicality, and he moves the ball really well. There’s fantastic potential and hopefully he keeps working hard to fulfil it."


England's next match comes on Wednesday, November 15th as Tite's revitalised Brazil side look to continue their impressive form in the run-up to next summer's World Cup in Russia.

