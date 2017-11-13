Italy Misses World Cup for First Time Since 1958

Italy will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after a 0–0 draw to Sweden in front of a home crowd at San Siro. Italy had qualified for 14 consecutive World Cups since 1962.

Sweden won the first leg of the playoff 1–0 on Friday.

The Azzurri found themselves in the two-legged playoff after finishing second in the UEFA qualifying group. Italy had the bad luck of being drawn into the same group as Spain.

Italy had played in every edition of the World Cup since 1962 and has won four titles (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006). Italy failed to make it out of the Group Stage in 2014. Sweden hosted the World Cup in 1958, which Italy missed.

🎙 | #Buffon: ""We have pride, strength and we're stubborn. We know how to get back up again as we've always done. I'm leaving an Italy side that will know how to speak for itself. Hugs to everyone, especially those I've shared this wonderful journey with." — Italy (@azzurri) November 13, 2017

Italy is also the first previous World Cup champion to miss the tournament since 2006, according to ESPN's Paul Carr.