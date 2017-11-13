Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta Claims Bonucci Didn't Leave Because of Manager Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta claims Leonardo Bonucci didn't leave the Allianz Stadium because of manager Massimiliano Allegri but reveals clashes with Dani Alves prior to PSG switch.

The Italian stalwart departed Juventus back in July and joined rivals AC Milan for €42m, in one of the most surprising deals of the summer.

It was reported at the time that a disagreement between Allegri and Bonucci was a crucial detail, leading to the move, but Marotta denies the story altogether.

In an interview with Il Giornale (via GOAL) Marotta revealed: "I want to point out that Bonucci did not leave because of Allegri.

"He was not the cause. We were already prepared, because in the discussions a club normally has with its players, Bonucci had expressed dissatisfaction."

The Juventus CEO, although unsurprised by the Italian's move, was taken aback by veteran Brazilian, Dani Alves' desire to leave the club:



"Dani Alves was the real surprise, that was a bolt from the blue. He made a choice that seemed to be for Manchester City, then PSG turned up."

"There was a moment where we clashed, because I wanted the professional to show respect towards Juventus."

The Turin giants have now managed an impressive six consecutive Italian League titles. Marotta mentioned that if Allegri's side failed to make it seven, it would be considered a "defeat."

The Old Lady will be hard pressed this season though, currently sitting a point behind high-flying Napoli after 12 games, with Lazio and Roma also vying for Italy's highest accolade.

The 30-year-old may now be regretting his hasty switch to the San Siro, as Vincenzo Montella's side are currently struggling to mount a title challenge, after serious investment on personnel last summer.

The red half of Milan are precariously placed seventh in the table, 11 points off Napoli and ten points off his previous side.