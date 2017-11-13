Newcastle United Outcast Mo Diame Eyeing First-Team Football With Aston Villa Transfer

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Mohamed Diamé is open to the idea of moving back down to the Championship in order to secure first-team football once again, according to the Mirror (via HITC).

The Senegalese international is understood to be keen on the prospect of working with his former manager Steve Bruce once again, opening the possibility of a January move to join Aston Villa.

The pair last worked together during their time at Hull City. Diamé would go on to make 57 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 14 goals and assisting another four during his two-year spell at the club.


The French-born midfielder has found himself with a part-time role in the Newcastle squad this season, playing just 154 minutes of Premier League football. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Having previously had spells with Wigan Athletic and West Ham, Diamé would take no time at all in settling into life at Villa Park. The Villains are desperate to restore their Premier League status and heavy investment during the summer was a concrete way of proving that to the fans.

However, Bruce's side are only just inside the play-off places in the league table, with just five points separating them with 15th place Queens Park Rangers.

