Mexico travel to the Stadion Energa Gdansk on Monday to face Poland in an international friendly.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will look to evaluate their squads ahead of the competition.

Mexico finished in first place in the CONCACAF table with 21 points from ten games. Mexico's only loss came in their final game, when they had already clinched the top spot in the group.

Poland topped Group E in the qualifiers with eight victories in 10 games. The Poles scored 28 goals while cruising to 25 points in the group.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Monday, Nov. 13, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision Deportes USA

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.