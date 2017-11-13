PSG Star Julian Draxler Defends Teammate Neymar Saying 'Lots of Bulls**t Is Written About Him'

PSG star Julian Draxler has revealed that 'lots of bulls**t' is written about his teammate Neymar - with the Brazilian superstar widely labelled a nuisance in the dressing room.

However, Draxler has denied all of this - in spite of the fallout with Edinson Cavani earlier in the season. Neymar arrived for a staggering €222m this summer and has been a hit so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions.

Reports circulated that there was a divide in the camp at the Parc des Princes, with the Brazilian's forming their own contingent - led by new arrival Neymar. However, as quoted by Goal, Draxler has denied that Neymar has had a negative impact on the squad harmony.





"He's a very polite and nice guy who knows how important he is for the team" said Draxler, "For a player like him it is okay to demand privileges. No one at PSG is jealous or angry with him. We are happy that he is with us."

The 24-year-old also took aim at the media, saying: "It is normal that many things are written about a superstar like Neymar, also lots of bulls**t." Draxler has struggled for game time this season - mostly limited to cameo substitute appearances, this has sparked rumours of a return to Germany.

“I am not contemplating about leaving the club in winter or summer" he said, “I am in mid-season with PSG now and I am focused on the high goals we have. It is not relevant at the moment to think about my future. But, of course, the Bundesliga is always interesting.”



