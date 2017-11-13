The Swedish soccer players celebrated qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by accidentally destroying the Eurosport broadcasters table that sat pitchside at the Milan San Siro stadium.

Sweden won the first leg of the match with a 1–0 victory on Friday and then secured their place in Russia next summer with a 0–0 draw on Monday. Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Watch the Swedish soccer players celebrating below:

They didn't just break the hearts of Italy... Swedish players celebrate reaching the 2018 World Cup by ambushing/destroying a pitch-side TV position at the San Siro 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/jJOJa7la8n — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 13, 2017

This marks Sweden's first trip to the World Cup since 2006.