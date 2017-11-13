Watch: Swedish Players Celebrate, Destroy Broadcasters Table After Qualifying for World Cup

Swedish soccer players went wild in their postgame celebration.

By Chris Chavez
November 13, 2017

The Swedish soccer players celebrated qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by accidentally destroying the Eurosport broadcasters table that sat pitchside at the Milan San Siro stadium.

Sweden won the first leg of the match with a 1–0 victory on Friday and then secured their place in Russia next summer with a 0–0 draw on Monday. Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Watch the Swedish soccer players celebrating below:

This marks Sweden's first trip to the World Cup since 2006.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters