Victor Moses Reveals How 'Underrated' Chelsea Star Helped Revive Blues Career Last Season

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Victor Moses has said that his incredible transition from forward to wing-back during Chelsea's title-winning campaign last season was in part thanks to help he received from César Azpilicueta.

The Nigerian international joined Chelsea for £10m in 2012. However, three seasons away from the club on loan at Stoke, Liverpool and West Ham saw him receive limited playing time in west London, with many expecting him to be moved on permanently at some point. 


However, under Antonio Conte, Moses has been deployed at wing-back with great success and the 26-year-old has credited his Spanish teammate for helping with the transition.

"I'd say Azpilicueta [has influenced me most]," Moses said in an interview with Goal. "He played a huge part in my defensive development last season.

"To me, I would say that Cesar is underrated. As a defender he has got everything. He's quick, he's got that desire, passion for the game. 

"He just wants to play football. Azpilicueta is never tired. He can run all night in every minute. He wants to play every game.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I think he could play on a Saturday and then again on a Monday. He's got a great ability.

"It is great for us that we have him. He’s someone that loves the game. He is always talking to every player before games. He wakes everyone up and says we have got to go out there and win this game."

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 from Ligue 1 side Marseille. The Osasuna academy graduate has gone on to make 243 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, scoring seven goals and claiming 31 assists.

