Argentina and Nigeria travel to Russia to play an international friendly match on Tuesday.

Argentina, who have already qualified for the World Cup in Russia, will be without Lionel Messi, who withdrew from the squad after defeating Russia on Saturday. Sergio Aguero netted the late winner over Russia as Argentina's defense allowed just one shot on target.

Nigeria have also qualified for the World Cup after dominating Group B in the CAF qualification ahead of Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria. Nigeria did not lose a match in their six games.

