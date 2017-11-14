Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Claims Spurs Won't Match Gunners Success Until They Win a Trophy

November 14, 2017

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech has claimed that Spurs won't match Arsenal's success until they win a trophy. 

Spurs enjoyed the higher standing in the Premier League last season, with Mauricio Pochettino's side narrowly missing out on a title victory while Arsenal failed to even qualify for the Champions League.

Yet, in an interview with Sky Sports, the former Chelsea star opened up on the idea that Spurs have surpassed the Gunners as the best team in North London, and claimed that this would be the case until they win a trophy under Pochettino. 

"We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Two years ago when we finished above them we were disappointed because we didn't win the title.

"They've been there in the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression. Success is ultimately winning trophies. We were under pressure the last couple of years, people talking about winning trophies, obviously we are disappointed not to have won the title but we won FA Cups."

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League, four points behind Spurs. This Saturday's North London will be a huge game for both sides, as they both look to take on the massive task of overhauling Manchester City's lead at the top of the table. The Gunners have the home advantage for the game, and will be desperate to seal the three points in front of their fans.

Čech has been an Arsenal player since 2015, when he left Chelsea after over a decade at the club to allow Thibaut Courtois to become the number one keeper at Stamford Bridge. 


The Czech Republic international won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League trophy during his illustrious career with the West London side.

