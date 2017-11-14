Arsenal Receive Danny Welbeck Injury Boost Ahead of North London Derby Clash

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, is expected to be available for Saturday's North London derby against Tottenham, after fast-tracking to an unforeseen recovery - according to Evening Standard.

The 26-year-old is now, unexpectedly likely to feature at the Emirates, with many having predicted a return around the Christmas period. Welbeck limped off in the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Watford in October, having injured his hamstring and was ruled out of both England's friendly clashes against Germany and Brazil as a result.

Arsene Wenger will be thrilled at the Englishman's speedy recovery, as he has become a vital member of the Arsenal 11 this season, when fit - having started six of eight Premier League fixtures, prior to his injury at Vicarage Road.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The former Manchester United man will be fully motivated to perform well against Spurs, having had to watch his current side lose 3-1 to table-toppers Manchester City, in their last league outing, making a win on Saturday all the more vital to resurrect the Gunners' season.

Welbeck managed three goals and an assist in his six league appearances this season, despite often being deployed on the left, or coming off the bench as a substitute.

The North-London outfit are currently 12 points behind the Citizens after 11 games, meaning anything other than three points would seriously harm Wenger's title chances, at such an early stage of the campaign.

Going Backwards: Gunners Legend Claims Tottenham Are a Better Team Than Arsenal Ahead of North London Derby https://t.co/JRyH9g0jMm — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 13, 2017

Wenger's French talisman Olivier Giroud, is still being assessed after sustaining a thigh injury during Frances 2-0 triumph over Chris Coleman's Wales side on Friday and is unlikely to play a part on Saturday.

Thankfully for fans, Arsenal's squad aren't lacking in forward areas going into the derby, as record-signing-striker Alexandre Lacazette and star-talisman Alexis Sanchez are both fully fit and available for selection.

This likely means that Welbeck will, once again, be limited to a late impact role, or maybe to occupy a wide forward area from the whistle.