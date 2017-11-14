Brazilian Goalkeeper 'Edson Six Fingers' Opens Up On Supposed Advantage of Having Extra Finger

A goalkeeper in the lower leagues of Brazilian football, Edson Pereira Lisboa, has opened up about his 'sixth finger' - claiming that people make jokes about him having an advantage on the pitch.

Edson was born with a condition named polydactyly (literally translated into 'more fingers') - and after his mother refused surgery which would remove his extra growth, ended up signing for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro - joining the first team in 2005 under current national team boss Tite.

Vila Nova keeper Edson says his extra finger made the difference in having the best defence in Série C pic.twitter.com/wituoQUsNj — Escojar (@Escojar) November 7, 2015

But now, after joining third tier outfit ABC Futebol Clube in 2016, the shot stopper has discussed what it is like playing with an 11th finger:

"Many ask me if I use a special glove, but no. My hand fits into a normal one." Edson told Brazilian publication Journal O Sul (via the Sun).

"Many joke, when I get a hard ball they say I have an advantage. Sometimes they even ask me if they charge me more for a manicure."

Known as 'Edson six fingers', the 32-year-old has the growth protruding out of his left thumb, and is clearly visible in photos of the keeper.

Despite his opponents claiming Edson has an advantage to his game, his goalkeeping abilities don't seem to prove so - to the point of being booed by his own fans in 2007.

By 2009, his contract with Atletico Mineiro was mutually terminated after four successful seasons with the side, and now finds himself in dreary reaches of Serie C in his native country.