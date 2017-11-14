Carlo Ancelotti Emerges as Leading Contender to Take Italy National Job After World Cup Elimination

November 14, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as favourite to be appointed as the new manager of Italy following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Monday night's goalless draw with Sweden in the second leg of their World Cup qualifying play off handed the Swedes a 1-0 aggregate win following their victory in the first leg, meaning the four time world champions will be absent from the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

Though current Azzurri manager Gian Piero Ventura has yet to either resign or be sacked, it is strongly believed that the former Torino manager has overseen has last game as national manager, and it seems the Italian FA are lining up his appointment.

According to BILD football reporter Christian Falk on Twitter, Ancelotti is set to have talks with the Italian Football Association over taking over from Ventura.

Ancelotti, who has never managed internationally, has been out of work since being sacked by Bayern Munich at the end of September.

It appears that Ancelotti's potential appointment would be a popular one in his home country, with AS reporting that a poll of the contenders for the job in Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport saw Ancelotti, who has managed teams to national titles in England; Spain; Italy; Germany and France, win comfortably with almost 70% of the vote.

Ancelotti is not the only name linked to the job, with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who left his position as Italy boss to take over at Stamford Bridge, and Roberto Mancini are both also being considered by the Italian FA.

