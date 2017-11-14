CAS Appeal Means Senegal Could Yet Miss Out on World Cup Qualification Despite South Africa Victory

There were scenes of jubilation as Senegal recorded a 2-0 victory in the replayed qualifier over South Africa to seemingly seal qualification for the World Cup on Friday. However, it appears many people have jumped the gun in welcoming the Lions of Ternanga to the party, with one possible (yet very unlikely) scenario meaning they could yet fail to make it.

Senegal had Liverpool star Sadio Mane to thank for playing a part in both goals which helped beat the South Africans and put them top of Group D, thus setting up a return to a World Cup finals after a 16-year absence.

However, second-placed Burkina Faso have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the original 2-1 win for South Africa - which was annulled after the referee was found guilty of match fixing - should still stand.

PHILL MAGAKOE/GettyImages

South Africa have launched their own appeal to CAS, and if a decision to recognise the original scoreline is made, Burkina Faso could still make it to Russia next summer at the expense of Senegal, if they can beat Cape Verde on Tuesday and other results go their way.

Sita Sangare, president of the Burkina Faso FA, said but now it isn't quite as straightforward, as reported by the Mirror.: "Senegal have not yet qualified. An appeal has been made to the CAS and it has to be respected.





"The CAS has yet to make its decision. It has told us that our appeal is admissible, and better still they have told South Africa the same about their own appeal. They will examine both pleas, by 1 December at the latest. We now need a big win against Cape Verde, and for Senegal to only draw in Dakar. Both are possible.

"We have no doubt that the CAS will annul the game played last Friday - as it should never have been played in the first place."