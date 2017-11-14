How to Watch England vs. Brazil: International Friendly Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch England vs. Brazil in an international friendly on Tuesday. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 14, 2017

Brazil travel to Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to face England in an international friendly.

The Three Lions held Germany to a scoreless draw last week and manager Gareth Southgate has high expectations for his squad in preparation for the World Cup next year. Expect to see youngsters Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn against Brazil. Eric Dier will captain England once again.

Brazil will have their sights set on picking up a sixth World Cup trophy and enter Tuesday after a 3-1 win over Japan. Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino sat out Friday's victory but are expected to play against England. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters