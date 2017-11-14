Brazil travel to Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to face England in an international friendly.

The Three Lions held Germany to a scoreless draw last week and manager Gareth Southgate has high expectations for his squad in preparation for the World Cup next year. Expect to see youngsters Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn against Brazil. Eric Dier will captain England once again.

Brazil will have their sights set on picking up a sixth World Cup trophy and enter Tuesday after a 3-1 win over Japan. Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino sat out Friday's victory but are expected to play against England.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.