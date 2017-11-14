A Little Bitta Missed Opportunity! Social Media Users Despair as Ebbsfleet's Mambo Wears #18

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Some footballers are synonymous with certain numbers: Maradona and Pele 10, CR7, Stevie G eight, and that's just the way it is sometimes.

One player who isn't quite as high profile as those names is Ebbsfleet United's Yado Mambo, who inexplicably wears the number 18 shirt for his club.

He might not be as good at football as those aforementioned, but he absolutely doesn't have to be - the only thing that matters, the only thing that ever mattered when he signed in the summer, was that he was given the number five shirt - a test of banter and wit that the club sadly failed, as summed up by Twitter user Joe (@redandwhite11).

For those millenials reading who are a bit lost, Mambo No. 5 is an incredibly well known pop song released by Lou Bega in 1999, and is the number your Auntie Sheila grows old disgracefully to in Majorca.

Ebbsfleet recently took on Leyton Orient, and the game was televised which brought their gaffe to everyone's attention, with Mambo playing in defence with his criminal choice of shirt number.

In the former Charlton man's defence, number five is already taken by club captain Dave Winfield, but he has admitted that he wants to take it on.

He told BBC Radio Kent, as quoted by the Mail: "I told my gaffer [Daryl McMahon] the same thing, but I don't think he believed me until over this weekend, when it has just blown up all over social media. 

"Maybe now he'll take it a bit more seriously and change the numbers next season. It was one of my favourite songs at that age. At school a lot of kids used to sing it to me."

Come on Ebbsfleet, play the game!

