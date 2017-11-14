Man Utd Defender Luke Shaw Crashes Into Teammate Phil Jones' Motor After Swansea Game

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Out-of-favour Manchester United star Luke Shaw is not having the best of times at the moment, and his misery was compounded recently when he reversed into Phil Jones' £200,000 Bentley.

Shaw's Old Trafford career appears to have hit a major stumbling block since the arrival of Jose Mourinho in May 2016, and his playing opportunities have become severely limited thanks to niggling injuries and doubts about his consistency, attitude and fitness.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He has made just two appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, and was given just three minutes at the end of the Carabao Cup match against Swansea last month.

That will have been a kick in the teeth for Shaw, who then went on to shunt his £100,000 Range Rover into Jones' vehicle at Carrington after the game, as reported by the Sun. Fortunately no one was hurt and both cars had only minor damage.

A club source said: "Luke’s concentration slipped and he clattered into Jones’s car. He can afford the repair bill and there’s no hard feelings. Nothing seems to be going poor Luke’s way."

Shaw will be desperate for a turnaround in fortunes soon - he had been billed as one of the country's best young prospects at the time of his move to United from Southampton for £30m in 2014.

He continues to work hard in the gym, as documented on his Instagram, but speculation has linked him with a move away from the club and away from Mourinho, with Tottenham and old boss Mauricio Pochettino a rumoured destination.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters