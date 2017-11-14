Man Utd Defender Luke Shaw Crashes Into Teammate Phil Jones' Motor After Swansea Game

Out-of-favour Manchester United star Luke Shaw is not having the best of times at the moment, and his misery was compounded recently when he reversed into Phil Jones' £200,000 Bentley.

Shaw's Old Trafford career appears to have hit a major stumbling block since the arrival of Jose Mourinho in May 2016, and his playing opportunities have become severely limited thanks to niggling injuries and doubts about his consistency, attitude and fitness.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He has made just two appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, and was given just three minutes at the end of the Carabao Cup match against Swansea last month.

That will have been a kick in the teeth for Shaw, who then went on to shunt his £100,000 Range Rover into Jones' vehicle at Carrington after the game, as reported by the Sun. Fortunately no one was hurt and both cars had only minor damage.

Luke Shaw crashes his Range Rover into Phil Jones's Bentley. Nothing's going right for that ladhttps://t.co/6LZxe2jkqU — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) November 14, 2017

A club source said: "Luke’s concentration slipped and he clattered into Jones’s car. He can afford the repair bill and there’s no hard feelings. Nothing seems to be going poor Luke’s way."

Shaw will be desperate for a turnaround in fortunes soon - he had been billed as one of the country's best young prospects at the time of his move to United from Southampton for £30m in 2014.

He continues to work hard in the gym, as documented on his Instagram, but speculation has linked him with a move away from the club and away from Mourinho, with Tottenham and old boss Mauricio Pochettino a rumoured destination.

