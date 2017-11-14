Tottenham's Latest Stadium Unveiling of 'Pretentious' Lounges Doesn't Sit Well With Fans

Tottenham fans are furious at the club's latest unveiling regarding their new stadium - that is, according to Twitter. Spurs' new ground - set to be completed in August 2018 - is gradually becoming closer and closer to being ready to host football, and by the looks of things, Tottenham are looking to attract the richest of the rich with their new luxury 'On Four' lounges.

Spurs are currently stuck in Wembley, as White Hart Lane undergoes some major reconstruction to create the club's stunning new stadium; and as the opening date gets closer and closer, the Tottenham Twitter account have released plans for a new part of the stadium, with the most wealthy of clients in mind:

The latest, exclusive images of the premium areas at #SpursNewStadium 😍 👌



More - https://t.co/43Ovyh3lb0 pic.twitter.com/vqEXSjwUk8

The practically named 'On Four' lounges will be found on level four of the new ground, anyone fortunate enough to step food inside will be dining amongst club legends, eating food prepared by six world renowned chefs: Michel Roux Jr, Albert Roux, Emile Roux, Chris Galvin, Bryn Williams and Dipna Anand.

"Guests will enjoy money-can’t-buy experiences such as the exclusive presentation of the Man of the Match award after each game and the chance to meet and talk to the nominated player." The announcement reads on Tottenham's official website.

"When complete, the Club’s new stadium will support more than 3,700 jobs, with £293 million pumped into the local economy each year – an enormous impact for an area in real need of new jobs and more economic activity."

However, as one could probably expect, the news hasn't sat too well with fans. Many seem to think that the economic side of football is beginning to take precedent: