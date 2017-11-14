Twitter Reacts as Italy Miss Out on Next Summer's World Cup While Buffon & Co. Hung Up Their Boots

In one of the most shocking upsets in recent times, Sweden beat Italy 1-0 over two legs to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.
The 2006 winners were heavily tipped to book their place at the tournament, but two resilient performances from the Scandinavian nation ensured that the Azzurri will only be watching from home.
On Twitter, reactions were both ruthless and hilarious, starting with the plight of the Italian national side...
Italy crashing out the World Cup like 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pl6vRADTK8— 90min (@90min_Football) November 14, 2017
Italy being knocked out of Russia 2018 like: pic.twitter.com/VlHeLPgW0I— Juan Direction (@JuanDirection58) November 14, 2017
I’ll always go with the underdog but a World Cup without Italy is like bingo without my Gran…#soulless— Taxi-der-mista (@taxidermista) November 13, 2017
For the first time in 60 years, #Italy 🇮🇹 didn't make the #WorldCup 😭 RT if u you're gonna miss them in 2018 ⚽️ #DigiFun pic.twitter.com/tM0NGqePjr— Digi (@mydigi) November 14, 2017
Since Italy last missed a World Cup— Tootie Footie (@TootyFootie) November 14, 2017
-JFK assassination
-Vietnam war
-Moon Landing
-USSR collapse
-Fall of Berlin Wall
-Iraq war
-9/11
-Iraq War 2.0
-Prince Charles........ is still Prince Charles
The defeat means international retirements for some of Italy's golden generation: Daniele De Rossi, Giorgio Chiellini and, most notably, Gianluigi Buffon...
Gianluigi Buffon: 'This was my last game for Italy. I'm sorry. We are sorry' 😢 . This is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/4Yyk9vRIwj— 90min (@90min_Football) November 14, 2017
November 13, 2017
Over to you. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Wu3meGkngA— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) November 14, 2017
When you realise Gigi Buffon won't be at the World Cup next summer 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y1pOka2py5— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 13, 2017
Buffon, Barzagli, De Rossi and Chiellini have all played their final game for Italy.— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) November 14, 2017
End of an era. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/PdcQdc2FK7
Sweden's impressive victory over the Italians prompted some great banter...
The best thing about Italy v Sweden was Garry Birtles passionate eulogy to 4-4-2 upon the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/pWhKzZqW5T— David Squires (@squires_david) November 14, 2017
Sweden and Italy fans right now... pic.twitter.com/rqGvIUbLwB— SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 13, 2017
Summary of Sweden vs Italy— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 13, 2017
(📷: @GabrielTrolin ) pic.twitter.com/wdfMVmPlu1
Last time Italy failed to make a World Cup before now:— bet365 (@bet365) November 13, 2017
Sweden 1958
Last time Italy failed to qualify for a Euros:
Sweden 1992
Bogey nation. pic.twitter.com/PoWXzhTwZX
... while much was made of the Scandinavians' celebrations too...
SCENES: Sweden celebrate qualifying for the World Cup by crashing their live TV coverage. 😂🇸🇪👏— SPORF (@Sporf) November 14, 2017
(🎥 @EurosportSE)
pic.twitter.com/QltR8wvdHu
Someone said a World Cup without Italy is like bolognese without parmesan. But a World Cup with Sweden is like a very tasty vongole, you don't need parmesan! #ITASWE— Sweden.se (@swedense) November 14, 2017
Always look on the bright side of life pic.twitter.com/DVdRkJmqLQ— Eurosport Sverige (@EurosportSE) November 13, 2017
Sweden become the first UEFA country to qualify for a World Cup after facing three former World Cup finalists during the qualification (France, Netherlands, Italy). #WorldCup2018 #ITASWE— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) November 13, 2017
Not to miss out on the fun, retired Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic congratulated his teammates on their achievement, which immediately sparked rumours of a return to international football for the Manchester United striker...
We are Zweden pic.twitter.com/rDXzRImev4— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2017
Zlatan coming out of international retirement for Sweden like. pic.twitter.com/lXB8piYpJg— Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) November 13, 2017
Zlatan: I want to go the World Cup with the squad— consigliere (@moyodre1) November 13, 2017
Coach: But you already retired....??!!!
Zlatan: pic.twitter.com/NIgGsJesjX
Zlatan boarding the Sweden National team plane, en route the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Z0eBzPhmVn— Killa Kam (@Cams_01) November 13, 2017