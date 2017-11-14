Twitter Reacts as Italy Miss Out on Next Summer's World Cup While Buffon & Co. Hung Up Their Boots

In one of the most shocking upsets in recent times, Sweden beat Italy 1-0 over two legs to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 2006 winners were heavily tipped to book their place at the tournament, but two resilient performances from the Scandinavian nation ensured that the Azzurri will only be watching from home.

On Twitter, reactions were both ruthless and hilarious, starting with the plight of the Italian national side...

Italy crashing out the World Cup like 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pl6vRADTK8 — 90min (@90min_Football) November 14, 2017

Italy being knocked out of Russia 2018 like: pic.twitter.com/VlHeLPgW0I — Juan Direction (@JuanDirection58) November 14, 2017

I’ll always go with the underdog but a World Cup without Italy is like bingo without my Gran…#soulless — Taxi-der-mista (@taxidermista) November 13, 2017

For the first time in 60 years, #Italy 🇮🇹 didn't make the #WorldCup 😭 RT if u you're gonna miss them in 2018 ⚽️ #DigiFun pic.twitter.com/tM0NGqePjr — Digi (@mydigi) November 14, 2017

Since Italy last missed a World Cup

-JFK assassination

-Vietnam war

-Moon Landing

-USSR collapse

-Fall of Berlin Wall

-Iraq war

-9/11

-Iraq War 2.0

-Prince Charles........ is still Prince Charles — Tootie Footie (@TootyFootie) November 14, 2017

The defeat means international retirements for some of Italy's golden generation: Daniele De Rossi, Giorgio Chiellini and, most notably, Gianluigi Buffon...

Gianluigi Buffon: 'This was my last game for Italy. I'm sorry. We are sorry' 😢 . This is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/4Yyk9vRIwj — 90min (@90min_Football) November 14, 2017

When you realise Gigi Buffon won't be at the World Cup next summer 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y1pOka2py5 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 13, 2017

Buffon, Barzagli, De Rossi and Chiellini have all played their final game for Italy.



End of an era. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/PdcQdc2FK7 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) November 14, 2017

Sweden's impressive victory over the Italians prompted some great banter...

The best thing about Italy v Sweden was Garry Birtles passionate eulogy to 4-4-2 upon the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/pWhKzZqW5T — David Squires (@squires_david) November 14, 2017

Sweden and Italy fans right now... pic.twitter.com/rqGvIUbLwB — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 13, 2017

Last time Italy failed to make a World Cup before now:

Sweden 1958



Last time Italy failed to qualify for a Euros:

Sweden 1992



Bogey nation. pic.twitter.com/PoWXzhTwZX — bet365 (@bet365) November 13, 2017

... while much was made of the Scandinavians' celebrations too...

SCENES: Sweden celebrate qualifying for the World Cup by crashing their live TV coverage. 😂🇸🇪👏

(🎥 @EurosportSE)

pic.twitter.com/QltR8wvdHu — SPORF (@Sporf) November 14, 2017

Someone said a World Cup without Italy is like bolognese without parmesan. But a World Cup with Sweden is like a very tasty vongole, you don't need parmesan! #ITASWE — Sweden.se (@swedense) November 14, 2017

Always look on the bright side of life pic.twitter.com/DVdRkJmqLQ — Eurosport Sverige (@EurosportSE) November 13, 2017

Sweden become the first UEFA country to qualify for a World Cup after facing three former World Cup finalists during the qualification (France, Netherlands, Italy). #WorldCup2018 #ITASWE — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) November 13, 2017

Not to miss out on the fun, retired Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic congratulated his teammates on their achievement, which immediately sparked rumours of a return to international football for the Manchester United striker...

We are Zweden pic.twitter.com/rDXzRImev4 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2017

Zlatan coming out of international retirement for Sweden like. pic.twitter.com/lXB8piYpJg — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) November 13, 2017

Zlatan: I want to go the World Cup with the squad



Coach: But you already retired....??!!!



Zlatan: pic.twitter.com/NIgGsJesjX — consigliere (@moyodre1) November 13, 2017

Zlatan boarding the Sweden National team plane, en route the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Z0eBzPhmVn — Killa Kam (@Cams_01) November 13, 2017







