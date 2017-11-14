Twitter Reacts as Italy Miss Out on Next Summer's World Cup While Buffon & Co. Hung Up Their Boots

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

In one of the most shocking upsets in recent times, Sweden beat Italy 1-0 over two legs to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 2006 winners were heavily tipped to book their place at the tournament, but two resilient performances from the Scandinavian nation ensured that the Azzurri will only be watching from home.

On Twitter, reactions were both ruthless and hilarious, starting with the plight of the Italian national side...

The defeat means international retirements for some of Italy's golden generation: Daniele De Rossi, Giorgio Chiellini and, most notably, Gianluigi Buffon...

Sweden's impressive victory over the Italians prompted some great banter...

... while much was made of the Scandinavians' celebrations too...

Not to miss out on the fun, retired Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic congratulated his teammates on their achievement, which immediately sparked rumours of a return to international football for the Manchester United striker...





You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters