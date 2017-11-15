Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Phones Lionel Messi Following Ballon d'Or Leak

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given Lionel Messi a courtesy call regarding this year's Ballon d'Or. Reports claim that the 32-year-old has already found out that he has won the world's most prestigious individual award - and called Messi out of respect.

Ronaldo's supposed win will take the duopoly held by the Portuguese attacker and his fierce rival Messi to 10 years - with both holding five apiece by the time this year's award ceremony is over.

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo phoned Messi to let him know - despite recent claims that the Argentine is becoming the favourite to take the upcoming prize. The Spanish publication also noted that the date of which the ceremony takes place is a tell tale sign.

December 7th is when the Ballon d'Or will be handed over to the Real Madrid attacker. Don Balon notes that this is right before Ronaldo and his teammates head off for the Club World Cup, thus surely meaning the former Manchester United man will claim the trophy.

However, even if Messi was to win it, Ronaldo would need to be in attendance - the two undoubtedly set to be in the final three contenders.

Whilst CR7 is expecting to equal Messi's record of five trophies, he has reportedly already admitted that next year's trophy is likely to go to the Argentinian. Messi has already netted 16 goals in 17 games this season as Barcelona head La Liga.

In comparison, Ronaldo has eight in 13 matches - only one of those coming in the league. In fact, this may well be Ronaldo's last claim for the Ballon d'Or; should Messi win next year's competition, Ronaldo will be 34 years old when it comes to him possibly winning his sixth; surely a hugely unlikely turn of events.