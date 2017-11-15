Former Ballon d'Or Winner Rivaldo Discusses Old Rumours of Man Utd Move

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Brazilian icon Rivaldo has revealed that he didn't know anything about rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United in 2001.

A recipient of the Ballon d'Or in 1999, Rivaldo ended up leaving Barcelona in 2002 for a brief spell with AC Milan. However, local media was reporting that the Brazilian could have left the Camp Nou a year earlier and made the switch to Old Trafford.

"Well there was a lot talk when I was at Barcelona that the club were thinking of transferring me to England but I never had the opportunity,” Rivaldo said at the Betsafe Star Sixes 2017.


"In all the newspapers in Barcelona, there were rumours that a few agents were speaking to mine.

"I don’t know how true this is but the press said Manchester [United] were interested," he added. "I don’t know how true this was but it was in the papers."

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Rivaldo made 204 appearances for Barcelona following a £20m move from Deportivo La Coruña in 1997, scoring 114 goals.


The World Cup and Champions League winner would return to Brazil in 2003 after six years in Europe. However, Rivaldo was tempted back to the continent the following season and joined Greek side Olympiacos.

Rivaldo then went on to play for AEK Athens before having a stint in Uzbekistan with FC Bunyodkor. The former Barcelona star would also see some playing time in Angola before announcing his retirement in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters