James McClean Gives Emotional Post-Match Interview After Republic of Ireland Miss Out on World Cup

In his post-match interview following the Republic of Ireland's devastating World Cup playoff defeat to Denmark, James McClean was visibly emotional.

Speaking to RTE Sport, McClean said: "I just don't know what to say."

"They were just better than us... I don't know what to say... I am just devastated."





Next time we play Denmark we should try marking Christian Eriksen, for the craic#Irlden #rtesoccerhttps://t.co/QGTmsrWef9 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2017

Irish dreams of a first World Cup since 2002 were crushed by Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Copenhagen, Ireland got off to a perfect start in the 2nd leg with a sixth minute goal from Shane Duffy.

An own goal got Denmark back into the tie before a world class hat trick from Christian Eriksen sent them on their way to Russia.

Nicklas Bendtner added a fifth goal as the Danes secured their place at the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

The second leg was McClean's 54th cap for the Republic of Ireland, his goal in the final group game against Wales, his 10th in international football, sent his side into the playoffs.

The 28-year old not hide his emotions at the final whistle as Ireland failed to add a World Cup appearance to their two recent trips to the European Championships.

McClean will now return to his club side, West Bromwich Albion, who welcome champions Chelsea to the Hawthorns in the Premier League on Saturday. That fixture is following by a trip to Wembley for the Baggies as they play Tottenham.