Newcastle Step Up Interest in £18m-Rated Besiktas Striker Following Impressive International Display

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun, and are set to step up their interest in the 26-year-old after sending scouts to watch him during Turkey's 3-2 loss to Albania on Monday night.

Tosun has been in impressive form since the start of last season, scoring 25 goals in 43 appearances for the club - and with reports flooding in of Rafa Benitez's desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window, Newcastle fans have reason to be excited.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies had scouts watching the striker during his country's 3-2 home defeat to Albania. But despite being on the losing side, the Newcastle will have come away from the game feeling pleased with what they saw from their potential target.

Tosun assisted both of his side's goals as Albania ran out 3-2 victors (even with a man sent off in the first half), and Newcastle could look to make a move in the winter.

However, this doesn't come without complications. Besiktas currently top the Champions League's Group G, and the Mail claim that the Turkish outfit will be unwilling to sell in January should the progress to the knockout stages.

Furthermore, there is a question surrounding the finances. Tosun, who has also heralded the interest of Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham and Tottenham, commands a hefty £18m price tag.

To add to that, with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley looking to sell the club before Christmas, Benitez is unaware of the funds available to strengthen his squad come the new year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters