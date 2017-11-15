Newcastle Step Up Interest in £18m-Rated Besiktas Striker Following Impressive International Display

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun, and are set to step up their interest in the 26-year-old after sending scouts to watch him during Turkey's 3-2 loss to Albania on Monday night.

Tosun has been in impressive form since the start of last season, scoring 25 goals in 43 appearances for the club - and with reports flooding in of Rafa Benitez's desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window, Newcastle fans have reason to be excited.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies had scouts watching the striker during his country's 3-2 home defeat to Albania. But despite being on the losing side, the Newcastle will have come away from the game feeling pleased with what they saw from their potential target.

Tosun assisted both of his side's goals as Albania ran out 3-2 victors (even with a man sent off in the first half), and Newcastle could look to make a move in the winter.

However, this doesn't come without complications. Besiktas currently top the Champions League's Group G, and the Mail claim that the Turkish outfit will be unwilling to sell in January should the progress to the knockout stages.

Furthermore, there is a question surrounding the finances. Tosun, who has also heralded the interest of Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham and Tottenham, commands a hefty £18m price tag.

To add to that, with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley looking to sell the club before Christmas, Benitez is unaware of the funds available to strengthen his squad come the new year.