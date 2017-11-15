Paris Saint-Germain to Demand £18m for Chelsea & Liverpool Target Javier Pastore

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain have set an asking price of £18m for reported Premier League target Javier Pastore, L'Equipe have reported.

The 28-year-old is considered dispensable by the Ligue 1 leaders, particularly as they look to comply with FIFA regulations, and appears likely to be shipped out in the January transfer window.

PSG need to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, which has alerted the attention of interested clubs.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League have been repeatedly linked with Pastore, although Inter are reportedly leading the race to secure his signature.

The Serie A giants are expected to pursue the Argentina international in January, while Liverpool and Chelsea could miss out.

Pastore has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes after the high-profile arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, making just five starts in all competitions.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

The former Palermo man joined PSG for €43m back in 2011 as one of the first big-money signings under the club's Qatari ownership.

He has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Parisians, winning Ligue 1 on four occasions and lifting the Coupe de France three times.

PSG are expected to make a considerable loss on Pastore, but they have been left with little choice but to offload players deemed surplus to requirements after their summer of lavish spending.

