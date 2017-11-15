PHOTO: Lewan-blonde-ski? Bayern Striker Ripped Apart by Jerome Boateng for Copycat Haircut

Jerome Boateng, has taken a dig at his Bayern Munich teammate teammates for copying his hair - most notably Polish attacker Robert Lewandowski, who has oddly dyed his hair a strange blonde/grey colour.

Apparently scoring goals hasn't been enough to make people notice Lewandowski this season. Having found the back of the net on 11 occasions in the Bundesliga this term in as many games, the 29-year-old has now decided to ditch his usual brown haired look:

Sometimes you need to change something 🙅🏻‍♂🔥 A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Despite, now he looking like a taller version of former teammate Marco Reus - Jerome Boateng seems to think that his teammates are stealing his look.

"Why u all copy my style," the commanding centre-half posted onto his Instagram story. "Who's next?"

He has a point. Ever since Boateng made the bold decision to bleach his hair, he's been joined by a few teammates.

Both Mats Hummels and right-back Rafinha have also chosen to ditch the brown for blonde since, and while Lewandowski looks to be the latest to hop on Bayern Munich's bandwagon, he claims that the new look is actually grey, rather than the blonde that everyone seems to be thinking it is.





The Polish striker will get to show off his fresh trim against Augsburg on Saturday, as Jupp Heynckes looks to win his eighth game in as many attempts - the legendary coach having an immediately impressive impact on his team.

🚨 VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE: It’s GRAY not blond. pic.twitter.com/jPQZG1mWss — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) November 14, 2017

Bayern now top the Bundesliga, four points clear of second placed RB Leipzig after a poor start to the season, which resulted in former boss Carlo Ancelotti losing his job.