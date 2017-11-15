Sadio Mane Insists There Is Still Much More to Come From 'Incredible' Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane has claimed that Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah can still improve after a hugely impressive start to the season.

The Egyptian winger has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances so far this season, having joined in a deal believed to be worth over €40m from Roma during the summer.

Mane - who has been one beneficiary of Salah's attacking brilliance - stressed that there could yet be more to come.



“Mo is a great lad and an incredible player," he told Goal. "It is good that he has settled in so easily and there is so much more still to come from him.

“We get on well and I enjoy playing with him, but that’s the same with everyone. We have a very exciting team and we all want to help the club be successful.”

Mane has been required to switch to a right-sided position following Salah's arrival, but he has insisted that he is not concerned about where he is asked to play.

“It doesn’t matter to me which position I have to be in because I have played in all the attacking roles - right, left, as the No.10, second striker and No.9," he added.

“My job is the same wherever I am on the pitch - I have to always be an option, to be aggressive and direct, to be a defender too and to help us play quicker.”

Salah's signing has certainly not disrupted Mane; he has been included in the 30-man Ballon d’Or nominees list and is one of the five players in contention for the CAF African Footballer of the Year.

“It’s a nice sign that I am going in the right direction,” said the Senegalese international. “I am happy and honoured to be nominated, but I am not satisfied. It can only be the start.”