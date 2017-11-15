VIDEO: Cheeky England Mascot Asks Neymar Why He Left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

England's 0-0 draw with Brazil at Wembley was not a classic game by any stretch of the imagination, but FATV's tunnel cam did at least provide some off the pitch entertainment. 

Before the sides took to the field, Neymar was spotted chatting away to some of the England mascots, when a cheeky youngster thought it would be a good time to ask Neymar a question that many football fans have been wondering. 

“Why did you go to PSG?" the mascot enquired.

The Brazilian superstar was kind enough to give a response, but unsurprisingly did not say that he left for the money, or to get away from Lionel Messi in order to increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or. Instead, he opted to tell the young mascot: "to make the French League the best." 

It is not the first time that a big name footballer has been put into an awkward situation by a mascot with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard one famously mocked by a particularly opportunistic Chelsea mascot


Last night's international friendly at Wembley between England and Brazil ended 0-0. However, while the quality was often low, Neymar offered a glimpse into why he cost PSG €220m with some outstanding pieces of skill. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Brazil breezed through the South American qualifying for the tournament in Russia with their only defeat by a 2-0 loss to Peru. 


In 18 games, Brazil scored 41 goals, winning twelve games as they finished 10 points clear of Uruguay. 

Neymar famously missed Brazil's humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi finals of the last tournament that they hosted. The PSG star will be hoping to inspire his side to go one better in Russia in 2018. 

