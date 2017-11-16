Batshuayi Denies He's About to Become EPL's 1st Openly Gay Player in Typical Comical Fashion

When you dare to have a pop at the Premier League's Twitter King, you do so at your own risk, as well as your mother's.

And that was the case with a certain Chelsea fan Twitter account on Thursday after a tweet - claiming that Michy Batshuayi was about to come out and become the Premier League's first openly gay player - was posted two days prior.

Michy Batshuayi set to become the first openly gay footballer in the premier league after coming out to teammates 🏳️‍🌈 #CFC pic.twitter.com/ly9tqR3T6h — TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) November 15, 2017

"Michy Batshuayi set to become the first openly gay footballer in the premier league after coming out to teammates," read the tweet from what has now been established as a very unreliable source going by the handle @TheChelseaDaily.

Well, Batshuayi took some time before getting wind of said tweet, but when he did, the response was indeed hilarious; as hilarious as we have come to expect from the Blues forward. And you can have a look below.

😂😂😂😂 bro even your mother knows thats false 🙈 https://t.co/Vs0gEl711b — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 16, 2017

The Twitter user has since confirmed that he/she was misinformed, apologising to Batshuayi while letting the Belgian know that he/she is usually reliable.

Sorry Michy bro, my sources let me down. I’m usually reliable #CFC — TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) November 16, 2017

But then, this happens to be the same account that recently made claims of Antonio Conte racially abusing a member of the Chelsea squad.

Hearing reports of Conté racially abusing a Chelsea player, if true this is repulsive. #CFC — TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) November 15, 2017

We understand if he's been feeling a little rough about the state of Italy's national team but this is unacceptable. #ConteOut — TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) November 15, 2017

... only to backtrack later on in similar fashion.

UPDATE:



This was a fake story guys. I’m sorry, I’ve been misinformed. I’ve let myself down. I hope this doesn’t ruin my journalistic integrity #CFC — TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) November 15, 2017

Thankfully, no mother-related ripostes were needed for that one to be cleared up.