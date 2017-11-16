Batshuayi Denies He's About to Become EPL's 1st Openly Gay Player in Typical Comical Fashion

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

When you dare to have a pop at the Premier League's Twitter King, you do so at your own risk, as well as your mother's.

And that was the case with a certain Chelsea fan Twitter account on Thursday after a tweet - claiming that Michy Batshuayi was about to come out and become the Premier League's first openly gay player - was posted two days prior.

"Michy Batshuayi set to become the first openly gay footballer in the premier league after coming out to teammates," read the tweet from what has now been established as a very unreliable source going by the handle @TheChelseaDaily.

Well, Batshuayi took some time before getting wind of said tweet, but when he did, the response was indeed hilarious; as hilarious as we have come to expect from the Blues forward. And you can have a look below.

The Twitter user has since confirmed that he/she was misinformed, apologising to Batshuayi while letting the Belgian know that he/she is usually reliable.

But then, this happens to be the same account that recently made claims of Antonio Conte racially abusing a member of the Chelsea squad.

... only to backtrack later on in similar fashion.

Thankfully, no mother-related ripostes were needed for that one to be cleared up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters