Former Premier League Hero Michael Owen Names His Favourite for North London Derby

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Michael Owen has given his prediction for the forthcoming North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and he believes that Mauricio Pochettino's men will come away with all three points.

Spurs visit the Emirates in good spirits after a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the league and an incredible win against Real Madrid fresh in the memory. As for Arsenal they will be looking to bounce back after losing to Manchester City last time out. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite Arsenal's good form at home this year, Owen believes that Spurs will come out victorious in the lunchtime kick off, with a score of 2-1 predicted.


“Arsenal have won their last ten PL games at the Emirates but if there is to be a winner in the north-London Derby I expect it to be Spurs in what should be a terrific game of football,” Owen wrote in his column for Bet Victor.

“There are normally goals when these two sides meet and I would be surprised if both teams didn’t find the back of the net, but I am leaning towards the visitors with Harry Kane and Dele Alli likely to be fit having missed England’s recent high-profile friendlies with Germany and Russia.”

Spurs haven't been in the best of form against top six sides this season, with two defeats against Chelsea and Manchester United. 

For the home side, ever since their 4-0 drubbing against Liverpool, a resilience has been seen, especially in their draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. 

The visitors will be missing a key man at the back however, with Belgian international Toby Alderweireld injured and ruled out for the match. 

This will inevitably mean that Eric Dier will drop back and take the place of the injured defender, with midfielder Harry Winks set to continue in the middle of the park. 

