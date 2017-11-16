Sergio Aguero Declares Himself Fit for Leicester Clash Despite Collapse Scare on International Duty

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit to play in Manchester City's Premier League clash away to Leicester this weekend, despite collapsing during Argentina's friendly defeat to Nigeria earlier in the week.

The striker reportedly fainted in the dressing room at halftime, during the loss to Nigeria on Tuesday, after suffering from a bout of dizziness. 

Aguero had laid his mark on the game, before being rushed to hospital, scoring the second goal on the night. 

In the absence of the Manchester City striker, Argentina succumbed to pressure from the underdogs, as Arsenal starlet Alex Iwobi scored twice for the Super Eagles to help mount an inspirational comeback.

Many feared that Aguero would miss out on City's clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with concerns about his well-being.

However, the 29-year-old took to social media to inform fans that he will be fit to take part in the game, if chosen by Pep Guardiola.

He tweeted: "All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!!"

City's all-time leading goal scorer has been a pivotal part of their successful campaign this season with 10 goals in 12 games, as the Sky Blues sit eight points clear, of rivals Manchester United, at the top of the league.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters