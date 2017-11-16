Sergio Aguero Declares Himself Fit for Leicester Clash Despite Collapse Scare on International Duty

Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit to play in Manchester City's Premier League clash away to Leicester this weekend, despite collapsing during Argentina's friendly defeat to Nigeria earlier in the week.

The striker reportedly fainted in the dressing room at halftime, during the loss to Nigeria on Tuesday, after suffering from a bout of dizziness.

Aguero had laid his mark on the game, before being rushed to hospital, scoring the second goal on the night.

In the absence of the Manchester City striker, Argentina succumbed to pressure from the underdogs, as Arsenal starlet Alex Iwobi scored twice for the Super Eagles to help mount an inspirational comeback.

Many feared that Aguero would miss out on City's clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with concerns about his well-being.

However, the 29-year-old took to social media to inform fans that he will be fit to take part in the game, if chosen by Pep Guardiola.

Todos los estudios que me hicieron por precaución salieron bien así que listo y preparado para el partido del sábado. Vamos City!!//All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 16, 2017

City's all-time leading goal scorer has been a pivotal part of their successful campaign this season with 10 goals in 12 games, as the Sky Blues sit eight points clear, of rivals Manchester United, at the top of the league.