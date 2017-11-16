Wanted Man Suso Confirms Contractual Release Clause But Claims He's 'Very Happy' in Milan

AC Milan attacking midfielder Suso has revealed that there is indeed a release clause in his new deal.

The Spaniard signed an extension with the Serie A side back in September, which is set to expire in 2022. Speculation has since been rife about the details of the contract with clubs like Tottenham and Liverpool both rumoured to be interested in his signature.

However, speaking to Sky, via Football Italia, the 23-year-old insisted that, while there is a release clause, he is happy at Milan.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“I’m playing every game at Milan, maybe it’s not the same as before but we’re improving and growing,” he explained.

“I could have left, but I stayed and I’m very happy. There’s a release clause but I’m happy at Milan.

“If I wanted to leave I wouldn’t have renewed and I would have left for a low price. I’m very happy here with the squad and my teammates.”

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

After arriving from Liverpool two years ago, Suso struggled to find form at San Siro and was eventually loaned out to Genoa. However he has since grown into his role, and his recent displays have seen him called up to Spain's national side.

The attacker says that his patience has paid off, also heaping praise on Vincenzo Montella, who he describes as a manager who gives him confidence.

“I was calm,” he declared. "I knew I just had to find the right coach like the boss who would give me a lot of confidence, whenever I go onto the pitch I want to do the best for him and the team.

“He’s very important, he always plays me and he gives me the confidence I didn’t have before. I have a great relationship with him and I’m very happy.”