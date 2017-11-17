90min Exclusive: Former Chelsea Star Names His Amazing 'Dream' 5-a-Side Team

Former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou has named three former Blues teammates in his 'dream' 5-a-side team - with some surprise inclusions in current Blues' star David Luiz and Ivory Coast teammate Gervinho.

The Ivorian forward won the Premier League and Champions League with the Blues during his six-year stint in west London, and it was his time at Stamford Bridge that he drew the majority of his team from.

He told 90min: "I'm going to say Yaya Toure, and obviously Didier [Drogba]. I have to put Gervinho for sure...and David Luiz, because I need a defender! They'll all want to play forward, so I need a defender. And my keeper is obviously Petr Cech, he's won everything."

Kalou's Hertha Berlin are participating in this season's Europa League, and the 32-year-old admitted - before Everton slid out of the competition: "It would be nice to come up against Everton or Arsenal [in the next round], they're good teams and we want to play this kind of opposition."

He ended by recommending a Hertha teammate for fans of all clubs to follow on Twitter, saying: "The funniest that you should follow...I would say Mitch Weiser! He's a real talent and a nice guy!"