Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Atletico Madrid meet Real Madrid on Saturday which will see Atleti's new ground, the Wanda Metropolitano, host its first Madrid Derby since the 68,000 seater was built.

Both sides head into this crucial clash on the back of wins prior to the international break with Atletico securing a 1-0 away win to Deportivo and Los Blancos cruising past Las Palmas at home 3-0.

Diego Simeone's side after undefeated this year but draws have been an issue for them this season already managing five in their opening 11 games. They are level on points with one another and either team will be looking to not only get bragging rights but see them go three points clear of the other with a win.

Classic Encounter

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

It has only been in recent seasons that Atletico have started to challenge at the top of the league but the Madrid derby has been one that has rarely ever failed to disappoint.

Take your minds back to the 2009/10 season. When the sides met at the Vicente Calderon, the former home of Atleti, the Red and White side of Madrid hadn't managed a win over Real Madrid since the turn of the 21st century.

Real Madrid came out the blocks quickly and within five minutes of the game getting underway, Kaka had already put Real 1-0 up. A thumping strike from 25 yards out from the Brazilian opened the scoring and that was just the start.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The attacking midfielder then teed up fellow national team-mate Marcelo who fired in from a tight angle to double Real Madrid's lead.

Gonzalo Higuain then pounced on an Atletico defensive mistake and punished them, curling it away from the keeper into the bottom left-hand corner. But the home side weren't giving up just yet and a chance of a comeback increased when Sergio Ramos was shown his marching orders.

With just under ten minutes to go, Diego Forlan played a one-two and a burst into the box saw him tap home to continue the fightback.

Two minutes later and the deficit was halved. This time through Sergio Aguero. The Argentine shrugged off Pepe and drilled past Iker Casillas to make the scoreline 2-3.

However, it was too little too late for Atletico and they slumped to another defeat in the Madrid derby. Atleti finally managed to get their first famous win of the 21st century over Real in 2014 when they beat them in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Team News

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Diego Simeone will be with a near full strength side for the derby on Saturday but there are a few doubts within the home side's ranks. Full-back Filipe Luis is out of clash after picking up a hamstring injury earlier this month in the Champions League.

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco could feature after he also went off through injury against Qarabag earlier this month.

The visitors have received a welcome boost with playmaker Isco set to return to the squad as he looks set to recover in time after picking up a knock whilst on international duty with Spain.

Luka Modric is said to have missed training in the buildup so could miss out, while Keylor Navas is still expected to remain on the sidelines.

Predicted Atletico Madrid Lineup - Oblak; Lucas, Savic, Godin, Juanfran; Saul, Gabi, Thomas, Augusto; Griezmann, Correa.

Predicted Real Madrid Lineup - Casilla; Vallejo, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Isco, Ceballos, Casemiro, Asenjo; Ronaldo, Benzema.

Prediction

Both Atletico and Real Madrid have endured tough starts to the season and with sitting eight points behind leaders Barcelona, they will be both looking to come away with all three points.

The home side remain undefeated and won't want to lose that record to their local rivals, so it'll be cagey, but the fixture has a history of goals. So let's hope for more.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Madrid