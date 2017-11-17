Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Eddie Howe's struggling Bournemouth side host Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a tie both sets of supporters will be hoping to win.

Despite picking up three points against Newcastle United last time out, the Cherries sit 17th in the Premier League table and will be desperately keen to make it two wins on the bounce. However, victory won't be straightforward for Howe's team with David Wagner's Terriers also coming off the back of a more comprehensive victory.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash on the south coast.

These two clubs are yet to play each other in the Premier League but have a fairly colourful history nonetheless. Cherries fans will be loathed to recall the misery of the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against the Terriers in 2011. Having drawn the first leg 1-1 only a few days earlier, the two promotion hopefuls went all-out in a dramatic six-goal encounter that ended 3-3. The tie then went to penalties where Huddersfield emerged victorious, winning 4-2 in the shootout. Promotion heartbreak then ensued for both clubs after the Terriers lost 3-0 to Peterborough United in the play-off final. Still, at least the two sides were given the opportunity to create that truly memorable encounter. Interestingly enough, current Cherries striker Benik Afobe started both legs for Huddersfield during those semi-final ties and could feature against his old club on Saturday. Key Battle





Laurent Depoitre vs Steve Cook & Nathan Aké

Laurent Depoitre has recently been rewarded for his fine form at Huddersfield with a recall to the Belgium national team. In the absence of the injured Steve Mounie, Depoitre has featured in eight league games this season and scored in the Terriers' stunning 2-1 win against Manchester United. Steve Cook and Nathan Ake are likely to be the central defensive partnership ordered to smother the advances of the raging Depoitre. Both Cook and Ake were in the side that kept a clean sheet against the Magpies last time out and both will hope to pick up another on Saturday. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this battle, with the powerful Depoitre a lot to handle on his day. Team News

David Wagner is the manager who has the biggest selection headaches coming into this tie after centre-back Christopher Schindler picked up a red card against West Brom. Wagner is yet to alter the centre-back partnership of Schindler and Mathias Jørgensen this season.

However, Martin Cranie could deputise for the suspended Schindler after the 31-year-old came on to secure the points against the Baggies following Schindler's dismissal. Eddie Howe could start Joshua King up front, despite the Norway international carrying a slight back injury. Callum Wilson is slowly being eased back into action and could start on Saturday, while Jermain Defoe remains out of favour at the south coast club. Potential Bournemouth Starting Lineup: Begovic; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, Surman, Arter, Pugh; Wilson, King.

Potential Huddersfield Town Starting Lineup: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Cranie, Malone; Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Ince, Van La Parra; Depoitre. Prediction