CAS Reject Silva Appeal Over Leicester Registration Plea Ahead of Official January Move

Adrien Silva's messy transfer to Leicester City has taken another hit after his appeal to be provisionally registered as a Foxes player was rejected.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport threw out the midfielder's case to be placed onto Leicester's books while he waits to be fully registered as a player for the club's first team, according to ESPN.

Silva's £22m transfer from Sporting missed the summer transfer deadline by a mere 14 seconds and, despite both parties' best efforts, FIFA have refused to sanction the deal until the January window.

The Portugal international, who has lost his place in his nation's senior squad as a result of his lack of playing time, had filed his own paperwork to put a personal appeal forward to CAS to at least be verified as a Leicester player.

CAS is yet to make an official decision as to whether they will overturn FIFA's ruling regarding the transfer, but have rejected his plea to be registered by Leicest while he awaits that major verdict.

A statement from CAS read: "On 3 October 2017, Adrien Silva filed a statement of appeal at CAS together with the application for urgent provisional measures.

"Leicester is not party in this arbitration procedure. Although the player's initial request for interim relief has been rejected, the proceedings will continue and a final decision on the merits will be issued after a hearing, which is yet to be fixed."

FIFA rejected appeals from Leicester and the Football Association as the duo tried to convince football's world governing body that missing the transfer deadline was a technicality back in September.

That has left Silva in limbo, with the 28-year-old unable to play for his new club until January 2018 at the very earliest.

Silva expressed his frustration at the ongoing ruling in an interview with Portuguese media outlet RTP (h/t ESPN) as he outlined the "injustice" he had felt since the move's failure to be ratiifed.

He said: "I was disgusted by this, but people calmed me, they advised me that I had to let go of a painful time to express myself in a calmer, less aggressive way. It was the best decision.

"I cannot hide that it was a big disappointment. I felt a great disillusionment with everything that happened, which I was not responsible for, but I am the big loser. It is not a short time without playing."