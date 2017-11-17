Mauricio Pochettino Urges Patience Over Victor Wanyama Despite Injured Midfielder 'Doing Well'

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Victor Wanyama is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury sustained in August.

The midfielder has made just two appearances for Spurs this season - against Newcastle and Chelsea. After weeks of rehabilitation, the Kenyan is also starting to train outdoors as he attempts to get back up to speed.

Pochettino gave the update in Thursday's press conference ahead of the first north London derby of the season.

"Wanyama we have to have assess every day. He is doing well, but we need to wait."

The managers also gave updates on seven other first-team players within the squad: Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks.

Wanyma's absence has given 21-year-old Winks the opportunity to establish himself as a key player in the midfield. The youngster impressed thoroughly and earned his first senior England call-up, featuring in the away win over Lithuania - the final World Cup qualifying match.

Wanyama was arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in his first season with the Lilywhites, but will have his work cut out to force himself back into the first-team picture.

The former Celtic player became the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League, following his move to Southampton in 2013. With the Saints, he worked with Pochettino for over a year.