Sunderland Fans Haven't Seen a Home Win in 11 Months & Dubious Milestone Now Awaits

Sunderland have endured a dreadful season relegation from the Premier League last season and are looking at back-to-back demotions down to League One unless something changes soon after sliding all the way to the foot of the Championship table.

The Black Cats, manager-less since 31st October when Simon Grayson was sacked just four months after taking charge, have picked up just 10 points from 16 Championship games so far in 2017/18 and are already three points adrift of safety.

After such a wretched run of form, which stretches back into last season, a dubious and unwanted honour now awaits if they cannot find a win from somewhere.

20 - Sunderland will become the first league team in the history of English football to fail to pick up a win in 20 consecutive home games in all competitions should they fail to win vs Millwall this weekend. Dread. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 17, 2017

Should Sunderland fail to beat 19th place Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, they will become the first league club in the history of English football to go 20 consecutive games (all competitions) without recording a victory at home.

Sunderland's one and only league win this season came away against Norwich - a good result against a club with serious promotion ambitions - while they collected two away wins in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup against Bury and Carlisle of League One and Two respectively.

The club's last two wins of last season also came away - against Hull (0-2) in May and Crystal Palace (0-4) in February. But fans have not seen a win at home since 17th December 2016 when Patrick van Aanholt, who then soon left the club, scored a single goal to beat Watford.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

...that was exactly 11 months ago...11 long months since a last home win...

Sunderland are unfortunately no strangers to getting dangerously close to such miserable English records and milestones as the club was just one game away from equalling the all-time record for consecutive league defeats back in August 2003.

Losing all of their final 15 games of the 2002/03 Premier League campaign, Sunderland were also beaten in the first two fixtures of the following season, taking their tally to 17 straight losses.

That equalled the mark of Rochdale side between 1931 and 1932 in Division 3 North, and one was short of matching Darwen's run of 18 back-to-back defeat in 1898 and 1899.

Sunderland's relief came with a 2-0 win over Preston thanks to goals from Sean Thornton and Marcus Stewart. They actually went on to finish the season in the playoffs, only missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League after narrowly losing to Crystal Palace in the final.