Three Lions Fans Pick Their Choice for England's Number 1 Goalkeeper Ahead of the World Cup

As the 2018 Russia World Cup draws ever closer the continuous debate surrounding Gareth Southgate's team selection heats up, as the quest to end England's disastrous record at major tournaments earns the scrutiny of everyone associated with English football.

With the latest, and last international break of the calendar year finally over - hurrah! - England fans have voted in their numbers to decide who the Three Lions boss should pick to be the nations first choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

There were five contenders for the position, but you have had your say in our latest Fan Voice poll and here is who you would choose to be between the sticks for England from now on:

A relatively surprising, yet understandable result sees Stoke City stopper Jack Butland backed to be England's first choice in goal, as he received 36% of the vote ahead of his Premier League counterparts.

Despite being plagued by injury in 2017, the 24-year-old has had an impressive and eye-catching career with the Potters to date. With his agility and confidence seemingly not detracting from his inexperience on the world stage in the eyes of the voters.

However, with England's number one jersey set to be hotly contested Butland's win was not without stiff competition, as Everton's Jordan Pickford came a close second as he earned 26% of the vote.

Pickford made his England debut against Germany on Friday following Butland's injury in training, and his impressive outing - which ensured the visitors were shut out - has deservedly propelled him into contention.

The result means the two young guns have overthrown England's regular number one Joe Hart, as the West Ham keeper languished in third place with just 20% of the vote, as confidence in the 30-year-old has reached an all time low following a series of diabolical errors for both club and country.

For me Pickford or Butland should be the number 1, Hart is past it as far as I’m concerned #avfc #england — Thetruevillain (@Truevillainavfc) November 10, 2017

Although Hart's experience is likely to be relied upon by Southgate, it seems a history of wretched performances in major tournaments has ensured England fans want a rejuvenated squad who are not haunted by mistakes of the past.

Then came Southampton's Fraser Forster, the 29-year-old has been unable to hold onto a place under Southgate and with a series of questionable performances for the Saints this season, which has significantly hampered his confidence, he earned just 11% of the vote.

Finally, it is seemingly a case of out of sight and out of mind for Burnley stopper Tom Heaton, as despite a number of impressive performances he had just 7% of the vote, although don't be surprised if he returns to form and stakes a claim for a place on the plane in the summer.