VIDEO: Riyad Mahrez Looks on Awkwardly as Furious Algeria Boss Slams Reporter in Press Conference

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Football managers do have a tendency to lose their tempers when things aren't going their way.

Whether it's poor form, a questionable refereeing decision or an out-of-place query from the media, bosses can lose their rags if they aren't happy with what they're seeing or hearing.

What about those managers who fly off the handle even when their team has won comfortably though? Judging by a press conference that starred Algeria boss Rabah Madjer, we now have someone who doesn't take kindly to negative questions after winning matches:

Sitting alongside Leicester and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez, Madjer loses his cool when a journalist asks the forward if his team's recent displays are masked by results such as the recent 3- 0 friendly victory over Central Africa Republic.

"Riyad, give me two seconds," Madjer starts before he launches into an angry tirade against the journalist in question as he labels him an "enemy of the team" and slams him for a lack of respect.

Mahrez's shocked reaction says it all as Madjer tells the reporter to "shut up!" multiple times in a row. We'll certainly be aware of questioning Madjer's results if we ever come into contact with him!

