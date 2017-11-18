Burnley 2-0 Swansea City: Clarets Deliver Strong Performance to Secure Win at Turf Moor

Saturday afternoon saw Burnley take on Swansea City at Turf Moor in a return to the Premier League after the international break.

The Clarets came with three wins in their last six games while the Swans came with poor form as they had one win under their belt. From the start of the match, Burnley looked the dominant force with solid chances from Johann Gudmundsson and Jeff Hendrick.

Just before the half-hour mark. Burnley took the lead with a goal from in-form Jack Cork with the combined effort of Ashley Barnes and Robbie Brady.

Straight after the opener, Swansea looked to turn the game around trying the utilise Tammy Abraham and Renato Sanches properly but the hosts had the edge of them.

In the 40th minute Burley scored their second goal as Hendrick spotted the run from Barnes only for the 28-year-old to drive the ball into the back of the net. It was evident that Burnley had the game secure from the first 45 minutes, as they held a solid lead.

Half time: Burnley 2 Swansea City 0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 18, 2017

Swansea looked to change the game around as they brought on Wilfried Bony in the second half.

The visitors were applying more pressure as the game progressed as they dominated in possession but Burnley managed to fend off the Swans' pressing.

Efforts from the likes of Abraham and Bony failed to be converted as shots were going wide of the net but Swansea were still persistent on the ball.

Burnley looked for their third goal of the game in the closing minutes but were ruled out because of a controversial decision by Martin Atkinson.

James Tarkowski tapped the ball into the net after hitting the bar but his goal had been ruled out due to an offside decision by the linesman.

With six minutes of added time to the second half, the Clarets added more pressure in the attack as Barnes came close to sealing a third for his side. Swansea final chance of the game came in the form of a Wilfried Bony header that went straight into Nick Pope's gloves.

The match ended 2-0 at Turf Moor as the hosts see themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table.