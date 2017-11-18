Dutch Wonderkid Reveals Barcelona Are His 'Favourite Spanish Team' Due to Ajax Connection

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Dutch youngster Matthijs de Ligt has admitted that his favourite team in Spain is Barcelona, following recent speculation from Spanish media that the 18-year-old could move to Catalonia in January.


De Ligt, who has made three senior appearances for the Netherlands since breaking into the Ajax first-team last season, is one of the hottest prospects in European football and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on him.

"There are all things that are being written and as long as I do not hear anything, why should I worry about it?" De Ligt told Fox Sports (via Football Oranje). 


"It does affect every player when he is mentioned at big clubs, with me that is no different. But it does not matter to me much, I still play at Ajax and am happy here.


"What is my favourite club in Spain? I say Barcelona. Because of the connection with Ajax and the beautiful football."

Ajax are well known across the world for their work with young players and de Ligt has the chance to become one of the best exports from de Godenzonen in recent memory.


Along with the likes of Kasper Dolberg, David Neres, Donny van de Beek and André Onana, de Ligt helped guide a youthful Ajax side to a place in the Europa League final last season, eventually losing to Manchester United in Sweden.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters