Dutch Wonderkid Reveals Barcelona Are His 'Favourite Spanish Team' Due to Ajax Connection

De Ligt, who has made three senior appearances for the Netherlands since breaking into the Ajax first-team last season, is one of the hottest prospects in European football and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on him.

"There are all things that are being written and as long as I do not hear anything, why should I worry about it?" De Ligt told Fox Sports (via Football Oranje).





"It does affect every player when he is mentioned at big clubs, with me that is no different. But it does not matter to me much, I still play at Ajax and am happy here.





"What is my favourite club in Spain? I say Barcelona. Because of the connection with Ajax and the beautiful football."

Ajax are well known across the world for their work with young players and de Ligt has the chance to become one of the best exports from de Godenzonen in recent memory.





Along with the likes of Kasper Dolberg, David Neres, Donny van de Beek and André Onana, de Ligt helped guide a youthful Ajax side to a place in the Europa League final last season, eventually losing to Manchester United in Sweden.