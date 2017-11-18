Javier Hernandez Denies Reports He Wants to Quit West Ham on Social Media After Moyes Appointment

Javier Hernandez has denied rumours that he wants leave leave West Ham United following the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

Reports in Mexico had suggested that Hernandez was upset at Bilic's sacking and was angry with the appointment of David Moyes. Moyes and Hernandez had worked together before during the Scots' difficult tenure as Manchester United manager and it was claimed that the two did not have a good relationship.

Hernandez, however, took to Twitter to deny these rumours stating that he was fully committed to the Hammers and ensuring that they improve their situation.

Completamente falso. Estoy 100% comprometido en ayudar a mejorar la situación que estamos viviendo todos en West Ham. Y como siempre lo digo soy #chivadecorazón pero no he pedido salir del West Ham en ningún momento. https://t.co/rzeXeqRdGU — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) November 16, 2017

Hernandez's comments will undoubtedly help to settle West Ham fans' worries about the striker leaving in January. Hernandez has scored four goals in eleven games during the course of the season and has proved that he is still capable of recreating the talent that he showed for Manchester United.

The east London side are currently in the relegation zone and one point away from safety. The poor run of form which led to this difficult situation resulted in the sacking of Slaven Bilic. New boss David Moyes now takes charge of his first game against Watford on Sunday and will be hoping for an instant upturn in results.

Moyes will be without Hernandez after the Mexican suffered a hamstring injury whilst on international duty. Moyes will be boosted by the possible return of Mikhail Antonio who is recovering from a similar injury. In defence, Pablo Zabaleta returns from suspension and Winston Reid is available after playing both legs of a World Cup qualifier for New Zealand.