Mourinho Reveals Phil Jones Had SIX Painkilling Injections to Play in England's Clash With Germany

Jose Mourinho has criticised the measures taken by England to ensure that Phil Jones played in the friendly against Germany. Mourinho was frustrated as on international duty Jones aggravated a recurring thigh problem, making him unavailable for the match against Newcastle.

Sky Sports reported that the Manchester United defender was give six injections of local anaesthetic so that he would be able to play in the friendly. However, Jones was still forced off after 25 minutes in the 0-0 draw.

The Portuguese manager had played Jones in important fixtures against Chelsea and Tottenham despite his injury, but was astonished that Gareth Southgate and the England medical team allowed the 25-year-old to play.

Speaking to reporters Mourinho expressed his shock at the unprecedented events that led to Jones' injury: "As a manager, since 2000, in 17 years I don't have one single player that has injections of anaesthetic to play a friendly. Never.

BREAKING: Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo all in Manchester United squad to play Newcastle on Saturday. #SSN pic.twitter.com/i57a74OH9O — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 17, 2017

"I'm not an angel and I've had players to be injected to play official matches and crucial matches." The United boss elaborated on his irritation, saying: "To get six injections of local anaesthetic to play a friendly, I have never heard about it and Phil Jones had it."





When asked if Mourinho had spoken to England manager Gareth Southgate he replied: "No, I'm just telling a fact. He was injected in the afternoon of the match, he didn't feel good during the warm-up. Between the warm-up and the start of the match he had five more local injections to play the friendly."

Manchester United face Newcastle in the late kick off today and although Jones is not fit, Mourinho has been boosted by the return of: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo.