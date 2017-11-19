Florian Lejeune Still Waits for Apology From Tottenham Star Harry Kane for Horror Tackle

Florian Lejeune has hit out at Harry Kane for disrupting his new life in the Premier League, after the defender, a £8.7m signing from Eibar, was carted off in the opening game of the season as a direct result of Harry Kane's two-footed tackle.

Lejeune was critical of both the officiating as well as Kane. Kane escaped a sending off with a caution, though Lejeune was less fortunate, leaving the field of play with what would be ankle ligament damage.

Andre Marriner, the referee for that game, failed to send off the England forward, and to add salt to Lejeune's wounds, he has yet to receive an apology from Kane for his part that kept the Frenchmen sidelined for six weeks.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“At first, I was angry,” Lejeune said. “We all make mistakes, we all commit fouls but I think an apology would have been good, especially from such a great player, the England captain, but I have never received one. I was angry then but now I have moved on" (via the Independent).

The lengthy injury became disruptive for the Frenchmen who struggled to acclimate himself to not just English football, but English culture. Lejeune was required to see a specialist for his ligament damage, and spoke about his frustrating spell on the sideline.

"It was a difficult time, a very difficult time for me because I had only just arrived here, at a new club and a new country and I was trying to establish myself in the team."

Not wanting to repeat the lonesome path of recovery, Lejeune also pleaded to the FA to deplore such tackles that saw him miss a large chunk of the season. “Was it a red card? yes. It is important to punish such tackles."

Despite still awaiting an apology from Kane, Lejeune recovered from his ankle injury, and he featured in his side's 4-1 loss to Manchester United.